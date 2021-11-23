A Tory MP has stated that Boris Johnson’s disastrous performance at the CBI conference was as a result of being under a great deal of stress for the last fortnight, and he thinks he needs a break. There’s only so much one human being can stand, he says. That is the definition of someone who is not up to the job.

Perhaps we should be more concerned about the doctors and health care workers risking their lives and those of their families on a daily basis, while dealing with the results of the prime minister’s unforgivable handling of the pandemic.

Geoff Forward