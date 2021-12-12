Those involved in the Downing Street Christmas parties need to resign

Sunday 12 December 2021 16:06
I left the UK more than 30 years ago to live in the European Union – in France. Italy and Spain. Apart from the British climate, what led to my departure was living in a country ruled by and for the establishment.

Boris Johnson has become a laughing stock, reducing the prestige of what was once a great world power.

He and others involved in the Christmas parties must resign if Westminster is to retain any sense of credibility as a government of and for the people.

