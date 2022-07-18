In the lead editorial on Mon 18 July, you complain yet again about the prime minister being absent from duty during the emergency heat spike: “Boris Johnson has proved once again that very little matters to him, and nothing matters very much”.

I would have thought that keeping him away from any crisis is exactly what we all wished for. Let Mr Bumble roll around here, there and everywhere, including the rolling countryside around Chequers, just keep him away from No 10 Downing Street as best we can. We cannot have it all ways.

William Campbell