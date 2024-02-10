Now I do know the Tories have lost the plot if the rumours are correct and the prime minister is thinking of bringing back Boris Johnson. It just shows you how desperate Rishi Sunak is to try and energise his election campaign.

Does he really think that it would be a positive move to bring back somebody who caused so much trouble for his party? Who could ever trust a proven liar like Johnson again?

But then again, who knows? It looks like America might well elect Trump again, so maybe anything can happen in this crazy world.