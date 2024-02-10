On her Twitter/X profile, she wears a blouse and cardigan, drop earrings, and a gold necklace, her grey hair perfectly set. But Susie Wiles’ “Golden Girl”, grandmotherly image belies the role that currently consumes her. Wiles is currently one of the most powerful players in Republican politics, running Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election. A ruthless political operator, her focus is on absolute victory.

The Hill political newspaper called her “the most powerful Republican you don’t know”; The New York Times described her as “perhaps the most significant voice inside Mr Trump’s third presidential campaign”.

Some say if he manages to beat Biden to the presidency in November, he’ll have Wiles to thank. But who is she, and what makes this cake-baking, bird-watching 66-year-old grandmother tick?