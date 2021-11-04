You have to hand it to him. By spinning the destruction of the habitability of the planet for human life as an “opportunity” - because melting ice caps will open trade routes - Boris Johnson has managed to make turning up to Cop26 completely pointless.

What was it all for, Boris? What’s the use of absolutely all of the last 10,000 years and the millions of years of human evolution, if we sacrifice it for a few years of shipping across the Arctic Circle?

What next? Sign off Cop26 with a rendition of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life”?