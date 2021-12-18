In Andrew Woodcock’s article, he reports that Charles Walker, a 1922 Committee member, said: “It’s serious now but not at a critical level yet.” Mr Johnson has presided over thousands of unnecessary Covid deaths, bungled Brexit negotiations, headed up a lying, deceitful and divisive government, and Mr Walker says it’s not critical!

There are many British families suffering the aftermath of Mr Johnson’s gross mishandling of the past two years. It is compounded by his, and the Conservative Party’s, patent lack of empathy for those less able to fend for themselves.

His Dickensian attitude towards “lesser mortals” permeates throughout his party which, until now, has followed him willingly. I wouldn’t pay him the compliment of calling him a bad manager – he couldn’t run a bath, let alone a country.