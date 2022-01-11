So another lockdown-busting “gathering” at No 10 comes to light and prime minister Boris Johnson refuses to deny he attended, which of course means he did.

I have made every attempt to be supportive of this government’s efforts through some of the most challenging times in recent history. But the endless deception, lies and the ducking and diving mean I have now lost all respect for these people, especially the prime minister. The sooner they are forced from power the better for us all.

Steve Edmondson