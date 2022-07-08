Jump to content
The Boris Johnson saga proves our constitution needs changing

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 08 July 2022 15:27
Comments
<p>A constitution reliant on “honourable” behaviour is in urgent need of reform</p>

A constitution reliant on “honourable” behaviour is in urgent need of reform

(Getty Images)

Perversely, Boris Johnson may have provided us with a useful insight into the operation of our democracy.

Many may now feel that the constitution, especially one which at its heart has a first-past-the post-electoral system and a reliance on “honourable” behaviour by the elected, is in urgent need of reform.

The argument that such a system produces strong governments has suffered what should prove a mortal blow.

Comments

