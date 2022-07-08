The Boris Johnson saga proves our constitution needs changing
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Perversely, Boris Johnson may have provided us with a useful insight into the operation of our democracy.
Many may now feel that the constitution, especially one which at its heart has a first-past-the post-electoral system and a reliance on “honourable” behaviour by the elected, is in urgent need of reform.
The argument that such a system produces strong governments has suffered what should prove a mortal blow.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies