Proportional representation is a way to combat voter apathy
A recent letter suggests that dealing with voter apathy was more important than electoral reform.
Might I suggest that the reason for voter apathy is our electoral system whereby many feel that voting in a safe constituency is a pointless exercise. If we had proportional representation people might be more inclined to vote as they would know their vote would count.
CC Elshaw
