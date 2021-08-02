Proportional representation is a way to combat voter apathy

Monday 02 August 2021 17:44
<p>‘Many feel that voting in a safe constituency is a pointless exercise’</p>

A recent letter suggests that dealing with voter apathy was more important than electoral reform.

Might I suggest that the reason for voter apathy is our electoral system whereby many feel that voting in a safe constituency is a pointless exercise. If we had proportional representation people might be more inclined to vote as they would know their vote would count.

CC Elshaw

