Boris Johnson was mauled and annihilated on Good Morning Britain and his interview showed him as he is. A charlatan and liar who does not not deserve to serve as prime minister. If he wishes to serve the British people and get on with the job he should just resign! Or perhaps we can arrange a free transfer for Johnson to Ukraine via Rwanda while his paperwork is processed? But the danger is they would find out he is a fraud.

Gordon Ronald

Hertfordshire