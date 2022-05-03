Boris Johnson was mauled and annihilated on Good Morning Britain

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 03 May 2022 19:45
Comments
<p>The PM’s interview showed him as he is</p>

The PM’s interview showed him as he is

(Good Morning Britain/ITV)

Boris Johnson was mauled and annihilated on Good Morning Britain and his interview showed him as he is. A charlatan and liar who does not not deserve to serve as prime minister. If he wishes to serve the British people and get on with the job he should just resign! Or perhaps we can arrange a free transfer for Johnson to Ukraine via Rwanda while his paperwork is processed? But the danger is they would find out he is a fraud.

Gordon Ronald

Hertfordshire

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in