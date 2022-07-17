It should come as no surprise that the man who said he’d lie down on the Heathrow runway to prevent its expansion then disappeared for the vote, actually meant he’d lie down on the job – or he’d just lie.

Boris Johnson has not changed. He is still the person he always showed himself to be. No one should be shocked that one of his final acts as prime minister is prioritising a party at Chequers and absenteeism from a Cobra meeting set up to discuss possible heat-related deaths.

This is literally where we came in.