Boris Johnson has not changed – he’s still putting parties before duty
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
It should come as no surprise that the man who said he’d lie down on the Heathrow runway to prevent its expansion then disappeared for the vote, actually meant he’d lie down on the job – or he’d just lie.
Boris Johnson has not changed. He is still the person he always showed himself to be. No one should be shocked that one of his final acts as prime minister is prioritising a party at Chequers and absenteeism from a Cobra meeting set up to discuss possible heat-related deaths.
This is literally where we came in.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies