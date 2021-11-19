MPs have teams of people doing tasks for them – no wonder they have time for second jobs
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
In many cases, MPs are given assistance in managing their diaries, doing their casework, writing and answering letters, and even writing their speeches. Surely there is a strong case for reducing these allowances by the amount of income MPs earn from other jobs they find time to do?
Peter Reilly
Southport
