Labour is fighting the wrong battles if the party wants to unseat the Tories

Labour has faced the same existential problem since the 1980s. It is in its name. There is no need for a political party whose primary focus is the rights of workers.

Tony Blair recognised this and won power by presenting the party as Tory-lite but he did not succeed in creating a new focus for the party. Jeremy Corbyn won a reprieve by focusing on fair mindedness but lost it by taking the party back to its roots rather than forward into a world that recognises that most workers are not downtrodden and most of the electorate have significant disposable income.

We need a political party that is ethical and realistic, that understands that every contributor to an economic enterprise, from investor to consumer via worker, manager and suppliers, needs to be empowered. Above all, we need a political party that has the confidence to spend its time thinking through all the issues to find the best solutions – so that when they are in power they are considerably more competent than any of the current political parties.