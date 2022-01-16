Boris Johnson has lied, but it doesn’t mean all politicians do
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Ian McNicholas’s letter provides a variation of the gossamer-thin excuse that has been proffered by many supporters of Mr Johnson over the last few years – a bogus moral equivalence.
It goes like this: Boris has lied; Boris is a politician; therefore, all politicians lie – there’s nothing to see here. Shoplifters are criminals; murderers are criminals, but this does not make them in any way equivalent.
Nick Donnelly
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies