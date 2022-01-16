Boris Johnson has lied, but it doesn’t mean all politicians do

Sunday 16 January 2022 15:44
<p>Sir Keir Starmer is right to say that Boris Johnson must resign in the national interest</p>

Ian McNicholas’s letter provides a variation of the gossamer-thin excuse that has been proffered by many supporters of Mr Johnson over the last few years – a bogus moral equivalence.

It goes like this: Boris has lied; Boris is a politician; therefore, all politicians lie – there’s nothing to see here. Shoplifters are criminals; murderers are criminals, but this does not make them in any way equivalent.

Nick Donnelly

