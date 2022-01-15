Letters
If Johnson must resign, so must Starmer – we can’t have one rule for the Tories and another for Labour
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I am rather surprised at your story where Kier Starmer says that Boris Johnson should resign because of the Downing Street parties, now that photographs are emerging of Starmer partying in lockdown also, and with him using the same excuse as Johnson that “it was in the workplace”.
If Johnson must resign, Starmer must resign also. We cannot have one rule for the Tories, and another for Labour.
Ian McNicholas
