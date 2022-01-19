I had always thought that a basic principle of British law is that ignorance of the law is no defence for those who break it.

So it is particularly egregious for the maker of a law, Boris Johnson, to claim that he did not know that the 20 May party at 10 Downing Street was not allowed under the rules he himself made.

If he can get away with using that defence, then surely all those thousands of individuals who have been prosecuted by the police under the same rules, can successfully argue that their cases be dismissed.