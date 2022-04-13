I thought Theresa May was the worst PM since 1782 – I was wrong

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 13 April 2022 14:31
Comments
<p>I feel we are now at a point where I would welcome May’s return to Downing Street</p>

I feel we are now at a point where I would welcome May’s return to Downing Street

(PA)

Despite my assertion – via my letter to these pages in January 2019 – that Theresa May was the worst prime minister since Lord North (who left office in 1782), I feel we are now at a point where I would welcome her return to Downing Street; and I would even make so bold as to suggest that most sane people would be in agreement.

To avoid any confusion, this in no way changes Ms May’s ranking on my up-to-date leadership league table; it just reflects the woeful depths this administration has now plumbed.

Robert Boston

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in