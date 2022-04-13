Despite my assertion – via my letter to these pages in January 2019 – that Theresa May was the worst prime minister since Lord North (who left office in 1782), I feel we are now at a point where I would welcome her return to Downing Street; and I would even make so bold as to suggest that most sane people would be in agreement.

To avoid any confusion, this in no way changes Ms May’s ranking on my up-to-date leadership league table; it just reflects the woeful depths this administration has now plumbed.

Robert Boston