If reports are to be believed, Boris Johnson is so determined to cling on to the office of prime minister that he is offering peerages and knighthoods to senior MPs willing to support him.

Former Conservative Party chair Chris Patten has described Johnson as a “moral vacuum” for his failure to apologise for the false claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, but in reality, these words do not do justice in describing this grubby little narcissist, whose ego far outstretches his competence.

I always suspected he never realised that being prime minister was a proper job, requiring qualities such as integrity, loyalty and honour, none of which can ever be attributed to Boris Johnson. He can never fulfil the role of a true statesperson but will try to cling to his role like an unpleasant piece of chewing gum stuck to the shoe of society.