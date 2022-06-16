I used to be proud of being British – but I’m not anymore
I used to be proud of being British. Alas, no more.
My country is now besmirched by the illegal and inhumane actions of the government, purportedly in my name.
Except they aren’t in my name, nor in that of the majority of the population; instead we are beholden to the self-serving whim of the 211 Tory MPs who supported Johnson in the confidence vote.
