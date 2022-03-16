And there we have it. At the same time as three Eastern European prime ministers make the dangerous rail trip to meet the Ukrainian president to show their support, where is Boris Johnson?

He is off to Saudi Arabia to beg the rulers of a country steeped in human rights abuses. They executed 81 people in one day last week. Why is he there? To beg for oil for the rest of the world apparently. The oil that no one will be wanting in the next 30 years or so – or will they?

It just takes three weeks of an illegal war started by a power mad dictator to show that we are light years away from the greener society that we crave.