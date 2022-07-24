The Conservative Party has been in government for 12 years. At the last election, our undemocratic first past the post system allowed them a huge parliamentary majority.

They have permitted the deterioration of our NHS. Our treatment of asylum seekers is an international disgrace. Many working people can’t afford food, heating and necessary travel. The prime minister is a lying law-breaker, but his replacement for the next two years is about to be selected by a tiny proportion of the electorate, in a choice between two people who have been prominent in his destructive government.

Our unwritten constitution is clearly not up to the task of protecting us all from self-serving leaders. The system is broken.