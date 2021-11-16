On his way to Cop26, Boris Johnson seemed to discover how a comb works, as at the conference and the last two Downing Street press conferences, his impersonation of a blond Ken Dodd has been abandoned.

Is there any significance to this? Is he trying to distance himself from the tousle-haired buffoon associated with sleaze and instead present himself as a serious politician?

I’ll be watching the next PMQs and future appearances with interest to see if the new look is reserved for occasions where he has control of the script, or is an attempt at a permanent change of image.