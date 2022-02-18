Like many in the UK, I am stranded away from home because of weather disruption to our crumbling rail infrastructure.

Few but the most deluded now deny that Brexit is a catastrophe. This social, economic and diplomatic calamity was served up by the same walking time-bomb that brought us “partygate”, the early mishandling of the pandemic and all the associated financial waste, plus the proroguing of parliament and the complete degradation of the office of the prime minister. Add to this Boris Johnson’s clowning, lying, smirking and trivial demeanour and we see why he has devastated the UK’s already diminishing international standing.

When Storm Boris passes we will be clearing up for decades.