No Boris Johnson, the only ‘irresponsible crusties’ are the Tories blaming everyone else for the UK’s problems

Tuesday 05 October 2021 16:24
<p>Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway</p>

I see our prime minister Boris Johnson has called the Insulate Britain protesters “irresponsible crusties” for blockading traffic around London and stopping people going about their business normally.

This took me by surprise because I thought the “irresponsible crusties” were in Manchester at the moment at some sort of conference, wearing high-viz jackets and protesting about the rest of the country for causing its current problems.

Chris Brookes

