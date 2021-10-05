Boris Johnson called Insulate Britain demonstrators "irresponsible crusties" while claiming they "are not" a legitimate protest group.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Johnson said: "There are some people, Nick, that call those individuals 'legitimate protesters'."

When asked if they are legitimate, the PM says "they are not".

"I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day's work and doing considerable damage to the economy," he adds.

Mr Johnson’s comments come as Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to confirm plans for tougher powers against the likes of Insulate Britain in her Tory Party conference speech.