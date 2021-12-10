The Independent is indeed right to warn us about who might succeed Boris Johnson if he does go (‘Be careful what you wish for – Boris Johnson’s successor could be a whole lot worse’, Editorial, 9 November). But at least then we will see the new Conservative Party, full of ex-Ukip members, for what it really is. The phoney mask of a jovial, boosterish, optimistic man of the people, out and about shaking everyone’s hand and claiming to want to “level up” has served the extreme right very well as they have pursued their policies behind this front.

If Johnson goes, however, the party will be exposed and at least we will know where we stand.

Adrian Cosker