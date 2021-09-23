Isn’t it time for Boris Johnson to stop using so much figurative speech? He has the temerity to tell the world’s leaders at the UN to be “awesome” at November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, speaks of Kermit the Frog, and states, “It is time for humanity to grow up.”

Surely it is time for Johnson to “grow up”? He has much to address in the UK which needs a “grown-up” approach and action, including the NHS, social care, HGV driver shortages, universal credit, gas supplies, inhumane treatment of refugees, and many more.

Come on Mr Johnson, “grow up” yourself and get these issues resolved before telling other leaders how to behave.