We have learnt that Boris Johnson needed an £800,000 line of credit when he found himself in “financial difficulties” – a loan supposedly secured with the involvement of BBC chairman Richard Sharp.

Clearly he was struggling to manage on his prime minister’s salary of £164,000 a year.

Perhaps Tory MP Lee Anderson, who appears to be an expert in these matters, could advise him on how to budget properly? Though he might think twice before asking his former chancellor of the Exchequer.