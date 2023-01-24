Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Perhaps Lee Anderson could advise Boris on how to budget properly

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 24 January 2023 19:58
Comments
<p>Clearly Johnson was struggling to manage on his prime minister’s salary of £164,000 a year</p>

Clearly Johnson was struggling to manage on his prime minister’s salary of £164,000 a year

(PA)

We have learnt that Boris Johnson needed an £800,000 line of credit when he found himself in “financial difficulties” – a loan supposedly secured with the involvement of BBC chairman Richard Sharp.

Clearly he was struggling to manage on his prime minister’s salary of £164,000 a year.

Perhaps Tory MP Lee Anderson, who appears to be an expert in these matters, could advise him on how to budget properly? Though he might think twice before asking his former chancellor of the Exchequer.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in