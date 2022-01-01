The recent Savanta poll on the UK’s departure from the EU a year ago only confirms a growing sense that the phoney Brexit phase is over and that from now on Britain is facing the full consequences of its decision to support the hardest of a withdrawal agreement that only just fell short of “no deal” in its negative impact

While it may be the case that a majority of older voters would still opt to leave in any second referendum, time and the experiences of their younger fellow citizens, facing the prospect of further restrictions on goods and access to Europe – whether for business, education, work or leisure – will very likely lead to a growing clamour to revisit the decision over five years ago in a similar way the Tory government of the early 1960s re-assessed its international position and concluded that the only realistic future for Britain lay with Europe.

Paul Dolan