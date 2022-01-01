The UK is set to face the full consequences of Brexit

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 01 January 2022 18:45
Comments
<p>The repercussions will not be felt now but in the long term when its engineers, such as Boris Johnson, are out of office</p>

The repercussions will not be felt now but in the long term when its engineers, such as Boris Johnson, are out of office

(PA Wire)

The recent Savanta poll on the UK’s departure from the EU a year ago only confirms a growing sense that the phoney Brexit phase is over and that from now on Britain is facing the full consequences of its decision to support the hardest of a withdrawal agreement that only just fell short of “no deal” in its negative impact

While it may be the case that a majority of older voters would still opt to leave in any second referendum, time and the experiences of their younger fellow citizens, facing the prospect of further restrictions on goods and access to Europe – whether for business, education, work or leisure – will very likely lead to a growing clamour to revisit the decision over five years ago in a similar way the Tory government of the early 1960s re-assessed its international position and concluded that the only realistic future for Britain lay with Europe.

Paul Dolan

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in