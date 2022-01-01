The UK is set to face the full consequences of Brexit
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
The recent Savanta poll on the UK’s departure from the EU a year ago only confirms a growing sense that the phoney Brexit phase is over and that from now on Britain is facing the full consequences of its decision to support the hardest of a withdrawal agreement that only just fell short of “no deal” in its negative impact
While it may be the case that a majority of older voters would still opt to leave in any second referendum, time and the experiences of their younger fellow citizens, facing the prospect of further restrictions on goods and access to Europe – whether for business, education, work or leisure – will very likely lead to a growing clamour to revisit the decision over five years ago in a similar way the Tory government of the early 1960s re-assessed its international position and concluded that the only realistic future for Britain lay with Europe.
Paul Dolan
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies