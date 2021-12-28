Brexit benefits? What Brexit benefits?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 28 December 2021 14:38
The one year anniversary of Brexit is approaching (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The one year anniversary of Brexit is approaching (Jonathan Brady/PA)

(PA Archive)

With the first year anniversary of Brexit on 1 January, perhaps this is the right time for an article detailing all the positive aspects of the deal for the UK.

Alternatively, you could just write the headline “Brexit Benefits” and leave the rest of the page blank.

Sarah Pegg

