Brexit benefits? What Brexit benefits?
With the first year anniversary of Brexit on 1 January, perhaps this is the right time for an article detailing all the positive aspects of the deal for the UK.
Alternatively, you could just write the headline “Brexit Benefits” and leave the rest of the page blank.
Sarah Pegg
