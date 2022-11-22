Jump to content

We should be embracing a Swiss-style relationship with the EU

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 22 November 2022 12:42
<p>Addressing the CBI conference, Rishi Sunak dismissed the idea of a closer, Swiss-style arrangement with the EU </p>

Addressing the CBI conference, Rishi Sunak dismissed the idea of a closer, Swiss-style arrangement with the EU

If Nigel Farage says it’s definitely wrong to seek pragmatic solutions to the costly bureaucratic mess that Brexit continues to deliver, then clearly this should be an immediate call to action.

We should isolate the European Research Group zealots and seek a “Swiss-style” solution, as a practical step to rebuilding our relationship with our closest neighbours.

David Goult

