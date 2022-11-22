We should be embracing a Swiss-style relationship with the EU
If Nigel Farage says it’s definitely wrong to seek pragmatic solutions to the costly bureaucratic mess that Brexit continues to deliver, then clearly this should be an immediate call to action.
We should isolate the European Research Group zealots and seek a “Swiss-style” solution, as a practical step to rebuilding our relationship with our closest neighbours.
David Goult
