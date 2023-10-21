There would it seems to be only one adjective that can describe the Tory party: blameless.

Whatever disastrous situation the country is in it is never their fault. Whether it’s the poor state of the economy, which they say was due to the last Labour administration, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Covid, the collapsing health service and education... they can’t help but pass the buck. Even their partying behaviour during lockdown was caused by being ambushed by cakes.

Now it seems, having had enough of their lies and obfuscation, it is the electorate that are at fault for them losing previously safe seats.