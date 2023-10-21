Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Will the Tories ever take responsibility for their failures?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 21 October 2023 17:11
Comments
<p>Whatever disastrous situation the country is in it is never their fault</p>

Whatever disastrous situation the country is in it is never their fault

(PA Wire)

There would it seems to be only one adjective that can describe the Tory party: blameless.

Whatever disastrous situation the country is in it is never their fault. Whether it’s the poor state of the economy, which they say was due to the last Labour administration, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Covid, the collapsing health service and education... they can’t help but pass the buck. Even their partying behaviour during lockdown was caused by being ambushed by cakes.

Now it seems, having had enough of their lies and obfuscation, it is the electorate that are at fault for them losing previously safe seats.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in