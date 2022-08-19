The real reasons for Brexit are now becoming clear
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Many of us warned about the real reasons behind the Vote Leave campaign when the referendum was announced. Slowly, the truth is emerging.
Jacob Rees-Mogg now says that the state must not provide “certain functions” in the post-Brexit era. Which ones might they be? Healthcare? Unemployment pay? Pensions? Maternity leave? Food standards?
Successive governments over a great many years have legislated to improve the lives of ordinary people, in the form of free education, old age pensions, sick pay, and employment rights, to give a few examples.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies