Many of us warned about the real reasons behind the Vote Leave campaign when the referendum was announced. Slowly, the truth is emerging.

Jacob Rees-Mogg now says that the state must not provide “certain functions” in the post-Brexit era. Which ones might they be? Healthcare? Unemployment pay? Pensions? Maternity leave? Food standards?

Successive governments over a great many years have legislated to improve the lives of ordinary people, in the form of free education, old age pensions, sick pay, and employment rights, to give a few examples.