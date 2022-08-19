Jump to content
The real reasons for Brexit are now becoming clear

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 19 August 2022 16:18
<p>Jacob Rees-Mogg now says that the state must not provide “certain functions” in the post-Brexit era</p>

Jacob Rees-Mogg now says that the state must not provide "certain functions" in the post-Brexit era

Many of us warned about the real reasons behind the Vote Leave campaign when the referendum was announced. Slowly, the truth is emerging.

Jacob Rees-Mogg now says that the state must not provide “certain functions” in the post-Brexit era. Which ones might they be? Healthcare? Unemployment pay? Pensions? Maternity leave? Food standards?

Successive governments over a great many years have legislated to improve the lives of ordinary people, in the form of free education, old age pensions, sick pay, and employment rights, to give a few examples.

