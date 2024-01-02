Jump to content

YOUR VIEW

Could Britain really become America’s ‘51st state’?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 02 January 2024 17:34
It is about time the government scrutinised foreign buyers for the benefit of the British public

(AFP/Getty)

I read Chris Blackhurst’s worrying article, regarding firms deserting the UK, and was horrified to see Britain called “America’s 51st state”.

Money from almost any country can buy successful British firms, football clubs and newspapers, returning the profits to the owner’s country of choice – thereby denying Britain of the benefits and having to run to the foreign management’s routine and style.

When Britain was a member of the European Commission, I understood why countries outside it wanted to have a base in Britain. But now that we have left the EC, will that need remain? I doubt it.

