Britain’s security services need to be vigilant, as always, but this should not prevent desperate refugees from gaining temporary respite from Mr Putin’s evil war on Ukraine.

Again, Ms Patel misses the point of the needs in this crisis. Refugees ought to be allowed into Britain and then be vetted in the normal way. Those with family already resident is an ideal way of tracking refugees – they probably need less administrative and financial help and their history can be vouched for by relatives. While here, let them work to support themselves, which will contribute to the economy and community.

Foreign countries wanting to attack Britain from within, as Russia has done, would easily find ways of doing so without having to use the cover of a crisis. Ms Patel, and the government, ought to dare to help people in desperate need not prolong the terror and uncertainty in their lives.

As with other refugees, women and children are the worst affected and least responsible for the situation, and it is those whom we ought to be aiding as urgently as possible. Britain lags far behind other countries in settling Ukraine refugees, not to mention all the others hold up in Europe, which has further tarnished Britain’s name.

Keith Poole

Basingstoke

Boris Johnson and Putin are both traitors

Boris Johnson compares the fight to the death against a barbaric slaughter by the Russian monster of women and children in their thousands with people voting for that campaign of lies, self deception and self harm called Brexit.

He has drawn the wrong parallel. The similarity is that in both cases the leaders of both countries have betrayed their own people by pursuing policies of lies, economic and social harm, immorality and long-term destruction of opportunities for young people. Boris and Putin are both traitors.

Richard Whitton

Hadley Wood

Boris Johnson’s incompetence is an insult to Ukrainians

Mr Johnson’s latest demonstration of his unsuitability to the role of PM, is undoubtedly a triple insult to the Ukrainians. Not only is he oblivious or purposefully ignoring their stated wish of being accepted into the European Union, but, having candidly commented to his new press secretary, Guido Fawkes, a few years ago that he had made a mistake in opting to support the-then leave campaign for the UK to leave the EU, presumably he is advocating the proletariat’s right to be free to be duped by self serving politicians.

Mr Putin also seems to have felt “free” to enact his perverse grandiose land grab, emboldened no doubt by a perceived weakening of the EU, created by the UK’s selfish and hastily conceived departure.

Nigel Plevin

Somerset

Jacob Rees-Moog’s ‘war on woke’ is a joke

In his “war on woke” the insufferable Jacob Rees-Mogg wants to call Beijing Peking once again. I suggest he starts closer to home and gives London it’s original name of Londinium! After all, he likes Latin so much he had the Latin version of the Mass celebrated at his wedding!

Patrick ClearyGloucestershire

Who is right about badger culling?

Does licensed badger killing aid the eradication of bovine TB in cattle? The answer depends on who you ask. According to the study published last week, “no, it doesn’t”. And yet according to the Chief Vet, farmers and cattle veterinarians, “yes, it does”. Who is right?

In my experience, once effective controls are in place, after an initial lag the effect of a successful disease control strategy is obvious. The incidence falls precipitately until the tail of the epidemic simply withers away. Epidemic curves of BSE and Foot-and-Mouth Disease illustrate this well. Yet, despite almost 10 years of licensed badger killing and enhanced controls on cattle, there is scant evidence of a similar turn around in bovine TB incidence. In Wales, where there is no licensed badger killing, incidence is falling quicker than in England. Infection is spreading to new areas of England necessitating badger killing in areas that have been low risk for decades.

A cloak of secrecy surrounds the programme. This has two main drawbacks. First, access to data is severely constrained meaning that independent scrutiny is almost impossible. Second, local residents – unless you occupy sufficient land – are told nothing. Where and when the killing takes place is confidential despite that it appears to take place just over my hedge.

We deserve better. Trust us. Because in the absence of independent analysis demonstrating that badger killing is effective, the cull appears to be another front in government’s and landowners’ war on our wildlife. And while you are at it, have a little respect for the residents caught up in the killing zones – tell us what is going on and when

Alick Simmons

UK Government Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, 2007-2015

Somerset