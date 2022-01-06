I read with interest The Independent’s article on cancer sufferers. It is deeply wrong that when people are coming to terms with an illness, many are also forced into financial turmoil.

I regularly speak with dying people who are concerned about paying bills due to financial struggles. They often ask about what benefits they or their loved ones are entitled to. This shouldn’t be something people need to worry about when they are dying.

The government must rapidly bring forward its plans to expedite access to vital welfare support and also ensure that no one with a terminal illness has to choose between heating or eating this winter, by giving them support with energy bills through the Warm Home Discount.