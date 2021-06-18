The Lib Dem by-election win shows Labour needs to work with other opposition parties
The second most significant feature of the Chesham and Amersham by-election is the precipitous fall in the Labour vote.
The electorate is sending a clear message to opposition parties – formally or informally, you must cooperate to defeat the Conservatives. A good start would be working together on shared policy objectives, of which there are so many. A short list would include:
Shaping a more responsible capitalism, and ending the massive disparities of wealth and income which disfigure our country.
