The second most significant feature of the Chesham and Amersham by-election is the precipitous fall in the Labour vote.

The electorate is sending a clear message to opposition parties – formally or informally, you must cooperate to defeat the Conservatives. A good start would be working together on shared policy objectives, of which there are so many. A short list would include:

Shaping a more responsible capitalism, and ending the massive disparities of wealth and income which disfigure our country.