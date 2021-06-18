The Lib Dem by-election win shows Labour needs to work with other opposition parties

Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 18 June 2021 17:40
comments
<p>Sir Ed Davey smashing symbolic blue wall after by-election win in Chesham and Amersham</p>

Sir Ed Davey smashing symbolic blue wall after by-election win in Chesham and Amersham

(PA)

The second most significant feature of the Chesham and Amersham by-election is the precipitous fall in the Labour vote.

The electorate is sending a clear message to opposition parties – formally or informally, you must cooperate to defeat the Conservatives. A good start would be working together on shared policy objectives, of which there are so many. A short list would include:

Shaping a more responsible capitalism, and ending the massive disparities of wealth and income which disfigure our country.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments