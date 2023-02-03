Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Child mental health has never been more important

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 03 February 2023 16:40
Comments
<p>The long shadow of lockdown and the rising cost of living has created the perfect storm for a mental health crisis </p>

The long shadow of lockdown and the rising cost of living has created the perfect storm for a mental health crisis

(Getty Images)

This forthcoming week marks children’s mental health week (6 –12 February), shining a spotlight on the importance of children’s and young people’s mental health.

The rise in such problems over recent years has previously been labeled as a mental health crisis and one of the greatest public health challenges of our times. These problems are even more worrying when they concern the mental fitness of our younger generations, and how we are preparing them to face the growing challenges of entering adulthood.

Against this backdrop, our mental health services are however facing overwhelming and unprecedented pressures, which existed even before the pandemic and are becoming further exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in