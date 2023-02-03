This forthcoming week marks children’s mental health week (6 –12 February), shining a spotlight on the importance of children’s and young people’s mental health.

The rise in such problems over recent years has previously been labeled as a mental health crisis and one of the greatest public health challenges of our times. These problems are even more worrying when they concern the mental fitness of our younger generations, and how we are preparing them to face the growing challenges of entering adulthood.

Against this backdrop, our mental health services are however facing overwhelming and unprecedented pressures, which existed even before the pandemic and are becoming further exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.