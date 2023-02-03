Child mental health has never been more important
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
This forthcoming week marks children’s mental health week (6 –12 February), shining a spotlight on the importance of children’s and young people’s mental health.
The rise in such problems over recent years has previously been labeled as a mental health crisis and one of the greatest public health challenges of our times. These problems are even more worrying when they concern the mental fitness of our younger generations, and how we are preparing them to face the growing challenges of entering adulthood.
Against this backdrop, our mental health services are however facing overwhelming and unprecedented pressures, which existed even before the pandemic and are becoming further exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies