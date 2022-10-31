Many of us buy into the idea of progress and that life improves for younger people and future generations. Yet, today in 2022, almost two thirds of young people fear for their generation’s future.

For years, it feels like we have been spiralling from one crisis to the next. More than one in five people in the UK live in poverty. Things only seem to be getting worse, as a further 1.3 million people are set to be plunged into poverty by 2023.

Whilst we wholeheartedly back emergency measures to ease the cost of living crisis for those who need the support, emergency measures will only provide relief in the short term. They will not stop these crises from happening again.