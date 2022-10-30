Michael Gove says Suella Braverman is ‘first-rate’ politician whom he ‘admires a lot’

Michael Gove has defended Rishi Sunak's controversial re-appointment of “first-rate” politician Suella Braverman.

The levelling-up secretary defended the prime minister’s decision to bring Ms Braverman into cabinet as home secretary only six days after she was sacked for a security breach.

“Yes. Suella is a first-rate, front-rank politician. She has acknowledged the mistake that has been made," the senior Tory figure insisted after being asked if the prime minister was right to hand her the role.

The senior Tory figure added: “She is a valued member of the cabinet, and someone whom I admire a lot."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.