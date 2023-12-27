Jump to content

This Christmas we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering in Gaza

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 27 December 2023 16:50
<p>This shouldn’t be about Gaza. It is war of civilisation versus barbarism</p>

This shouldn’t be about Gaza. It is war of civilisation versus barbarism

(AFP/Getty)

I applaud The Independent for depicting the depths of grief and death in Gaza. We are all in mourning for Gaza.

We cannot overlook the gruelling injustice, inequalities, poverty and other grave challenges plaguing humanity. We cannot remain indifferent to the harrowing images of children dead, wounded and buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Gaza. This is a humanitarian tragedy whose cataclysmic health, social and political repercussions are bound to reverberate across the world.

This shouldn’t be about Gaza. It is war of civilisation versus barbarism.

