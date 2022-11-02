Jump to content

The climate crisis will make migration worse – we need to find our humanity before then

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 02 November 2022 13:32
<p> The demonising of all those who are seeking to make a better life and contribute to our society is short-sighted, callous and immoral </p>

The demonising of all those who are seeking to make a better life and contribute to our society is short-sighted, callous and immoral

I agree entirely with your comments on the grotesque mismanagement of the migrant crisis that has been allowed, like much under this Conservative government, to run out of control. The demonising of those who are only seeking to make a better life and contribute to our society is short-sighted, callous and immoral; it does not represent the country to which I belong.

There is, however, a further, more serious, point to be made. The mass movement of people has only just started; faced with the cataclysmic outcomes of the climate crisis, which the current government is doing little to combat, our children’s children will be forced to manage a massive influx of people moving from areas made uninhabitable by the profligacy of previous generations.

In the interest of their future well-being, we need to adopt policies and practices that are not just compassionate and reasonable, but also founded on an international and cooperative response that is in accord with – and supportive of – other nations. Cutting our international aid budget, while also failing to work in concert with our near neighbours, will not secure our children’s perilous future.

