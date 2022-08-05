Has Liz Truss been reading Clause IV of the old Labour Party constitution? Famously this committed the party to seek “common ownership” of, among other things, “the means of exchange (ie banking)”. The suggestion she might renationalise the Bank of England would tie in with this.

Interestingly it was Labour’s Gordon Brown who in his first (quite dramatic) act as chancellor in 1997 gave the Bank independence to set interest rates. A move that seems to have served the nation pretty well.

Andrew McLuskey