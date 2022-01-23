No wonder the Tories are in disarray – the party has been hijacked by Ukip supporters

Sunday 23 January 2022 14:03
Comments
<p>I do wonder if we need a parallel public inquiry into the culture of Downing Street so we, as the public, can understand the mentality at the heart of government</p>

(PA Wire)

Is it really so surprising that the Conservative Party is in terminal disarray with the party divided, the leadership – seemingly happy to flout the very rules they laid down for the rest of us – in chaos and presiding over an impending cost-of-living crisis that will take the country back into austerity.

If you go back to 2018 and early 2019, you will find concerns from traditional Conservatives over an influx of Ukip supporters into constituency associations.

When you realise that these were the very people whose judgement was that Brexit would be “good” for the country, what vanishingly small hope is there that the Conservative Party membership will make coherent and statesmanlike decisions as to their current or future leader?

