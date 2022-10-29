Jump to content

Forget the planet, the Tories only care about saving themselves

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 29 October 2022 16:02
(Getty Images)

The choice Rishi Sunak has made not to attend COP27 is entirely reflective of both his priorities and the priorities of those who control his party.

The more urgent problems that appear to claim his attention and override his attendance at a collective and necessary international effort on climate are largely of the Tory party’s own making. Sunak’s non-attendance, eschewing the company of world leaders such as Biden and Macron both of whom clearly understand its importance, panders to the needs of a Tory party who believe that those needs, the most immediate of which has become self-survival, trump all others.

David Nelmes

