The choice Rishi Sunak has made not to attend COP27 is entirely reflective of both his priorities and the priorities of those who control his party.

The more urgent problems that appear to claim his attention and override his attendance at a collective and necessary international effort on climate are largely of the Tory party’s own making. Sunak’s non-attendance, eschewing the company of world leaders such as Biden and Macron both of whom clearly understand its importance, panders to the needs of a Tory party who believe that those needs, the most immediate of which has become self-survival, trump all others.

David Nelmes