It’s bad enough being part of a generation that unknowingly and then knowingly has been trashing the planet. I really don’t also want to be part of a generation that knowingly did nothing to fix it.

We know a lot of what needs to be done and the cost; we know where most of the resources (financial and technical) to do it are in the world. Cop26 must be about apportioning this in a top-down way and not about individual pledges that, when added together, come nowhere close to what’s needed.

A successful conference outcome will be having every need allocated and backed by action and monitoring agreements. Nothing less.