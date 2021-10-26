The prime minister now forewarns us that Cop26 is likely to flop. In doing so, he hopes to deflect any blame for what could be yet another failure by nations to recognise that human pollution of the atmosphere is having severe consequences for all organisms, including humans.

We acknowledge that the Covid pandemic has been a distraction from climate issues, but since taking control, the PM’s almost complete delegation of responsibility for Cop26 preparation has been a dereliction of duty. If the Glasgow Earth Summit is a flop, Boris Johnson should “man up” and acknowledge that it occurred on his watch and accept the consequences.

Ian Reid