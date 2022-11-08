Who on earth let Boris Johnson attend Cop27 to speak on Britain’s behalf? He speaks for no one but himself. He certainly does not speak for this country.

He and the Tory party have made Britain a laughing stock and brought our country to its knees. Twelve years of misrule has reduce our standard of living, our NHS and care organisations are falling apart and Tory MPs simply don’t give a toss.

Johnson ought to find a hole in which to hide in shame. His actions while PM were reprehensible, but indicative of the party he led. He brought the already low esteem in which the public held MPs to an even lower level, and now MPs have a hard time trying to improve their standing.