Your View

Cop28 was a good start, but our government must do more on climate change

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 15 December 2023 20:10
(AP)

Cop28 has made minor steps forward, though to me, it seems more like wordsmithing to justify the status quo

(AP)

It is heartening to see that commentators in the know seem to agree that Cop28 was a step forward in the fight against climate change. Though, to me, it seems more like wordsmithing to justify the status quo. However, the challenge of herding so many nations into turning the supertanker (a mixed metaphor chosen purposely) is understandably immense.

I am interested in doing my small bit for the cause. Here are three suggestions on how to make a difference:

1. Buy green domestic energy. But while I appreciate fossil fuel is still required for when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow, I question why there is still such a cost premium, given that green costs have dropped so far. Vested interests, I suspect. It would be helpful for the government to get involved.

Comments

